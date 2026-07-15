Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,305 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0%

IART stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The business had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here