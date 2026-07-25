Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company's stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Crane NXT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,472 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.5%

CXT stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CXT. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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