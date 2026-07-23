Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Southwest Gas worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,048,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $163,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $131,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,014,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,163,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.8%

SWX opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $94.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.52 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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