Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,037 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Stryker worth $217,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Stryker Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE SYK opened at $319.78 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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