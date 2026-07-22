Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,468 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of EPAM Systems worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Guggenheim lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.36.

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EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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