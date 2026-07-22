Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 1,885.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,794 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 246,707 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Vista Energy worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vista Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,989,783 shares of the company's stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,843,000 after acquiring an additional 649,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,335,815 shares of the company's stock worth $162,321,000 after purchasing an additional 693,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company's stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 830,212 shares of the company's stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 141,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of VIST opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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