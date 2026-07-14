Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $223.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.08. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $703,500.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares in the company, valued at $44,009,867.96. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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