Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,405 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $82,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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