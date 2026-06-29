Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,088 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Weiss Ratings raised LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.57.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,604,983.20. The trade was a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.41 per share, with a total value of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,768.45. The trade was a 9.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Further Reading

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