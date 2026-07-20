Go Pro
→ Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Consolidated Edison logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings cut its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the first quarter, selling 49,724 shares and leaving it with 846,000 shares valued at about $95.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 66.29% of Consolidated Edison’s stock held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is "Reduce", though the average price target is $108.07 and the shares recently opened at $112.40.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,724 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Consolidated Edison worth $95,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $116.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $108.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Consolidated Edison Right Now?

Before you consider Consolidated Edison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consolidated Edison wasn't on the list.

While Consolidated Edison currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines