Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,692 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,009 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Wabtec worth $65,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,634,609,000 after buying an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wabtec by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after buying an additional 116,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,423 shares of company stock worth $17,562,278. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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