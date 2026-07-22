Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 150,198 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 150,198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.41% of Global Net Lease worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,115 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,933,000. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786,902 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 533.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 896,322 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Huntington began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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