Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 150,992 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,992 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Macy's worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy's in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy's by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Macy's

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.33 on Friday. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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