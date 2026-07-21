Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $39,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Altrafin AG bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,660,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Weiss Ratings raised Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,263.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,255.76. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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