Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 205,725 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 205,725 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Range Resources worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,660,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $975,311,000 after purchasing an additional 326,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,553,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $901,021,000 after buying an additional 701,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,467,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $474,585,000 after buying an additional 1,650,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,965,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $316,123,000 after buying an additional 673,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,238,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $184,724,000 after buying an additional 818,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $759.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Range Resources beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $759.6 million in revenue, both above consensus, while also delivering higher output and stronger price realizations. Article Title

Range Resources beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.79 EPS on $759.6 million in revenue, both above consensus, while also delivering higher output and stronger price realizations. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end and outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf, signaling confidence in production growth and operational discipline. Article Title

The company said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end and outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf, signaling confidence in production growth and operational discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record production and strategic execution on the Q2 earnings call, reinforcing the view that the business is benefiting from improved operating efficiency. Article Title

Management highlighted record production and strategic execution on the Q2 earnings call, reinforcing the view that the business is benefiting from improved operating efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Investors may also be encouraged by the completion of Range Resources’ multi-year buyback program, which can support per-share value. Article Title

Investors may also be encouraged by the completion of Range Resources’ multi-year buyback program, which can support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on RRC to $41 from $45 and kept a neutral rating, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the broader earnings-driven narrative. Article Title

Susquehanna lowered its price target on RRC to $41 from $45 and kept a neutral rating, which may temper enthusiasm but does not change the broader earnings-driven narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted the stock fell after the earnings release, suggesting investors are still weighing strong fundamentals against execution and commodity-price risks. Article Title

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

See Also

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