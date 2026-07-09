Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 246,273 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,651 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 246,273 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of ExlService worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $251,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ExlService by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,412 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $123,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,371,967 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $104,438,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

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