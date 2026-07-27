Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,833 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 113.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $40.78 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. H&R Block's payout ratio is 29.89%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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