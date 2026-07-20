Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 309,918 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667,764 shares of the company's stock after selling 309,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invitation Home worth $66,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,909 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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