Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,729 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $65,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,626.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,087.76 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.87. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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