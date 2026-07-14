Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 37,750 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 37,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Teradata were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $38,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $23,549,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TDC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $602,945.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,985. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradata wasn't on the list.

While Teradata currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here