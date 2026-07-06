Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 40,918 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,784 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 40,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Ameren worth $40,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $114.97 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is 53.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here