Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 57,655 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707,192 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 57,655 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.37% of Plains GP worth $65,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plains GP alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 314,420 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,306 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 835,817 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,448 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Plains GP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,421,518 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 291,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,276 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company's stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $25.61 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Plains GP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Plains GP from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Plains GP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. NYSE: PAGP serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company's primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plains GP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plains GP wasn't on the list.

While Plains GP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here