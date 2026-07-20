Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 81,108 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,108 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $58,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $287,627,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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