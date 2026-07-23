Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $10.74 Million Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.99% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EYPT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.73. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,566.63% and a negative return on equity of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here