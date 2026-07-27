Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,128 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the bank's stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the bank's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,962 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the bank's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts: Sign Up

First Hawaiian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Hawaiian this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Article Title

First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Article Title

The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Article Title

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Negative Sentiment: A class-action firm announced it is investigating First Hawaiian in connection with the merger, which may create a modest legal overhang for shares. Article Title

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.77 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. First Hawaiian's payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised First Hawaiian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $28.00 target price on First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Hawaiian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Hawaiian wasn't on the list.

While First Hawaiian currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here