Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,268 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hubbell worth $96,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hubbell Stock Up 0.1%

HUBB stock opened at $489.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.73. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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