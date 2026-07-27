Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,280 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ichor worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ichor by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 286.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ichor by 75.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 243.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,059.24. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,586,824.82. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here