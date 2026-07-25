Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,065 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,691 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Rubrik were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,148.44. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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