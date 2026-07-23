Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 13,811.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Hub Group worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,878 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,327 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hub Group's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.31.

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More Hub Group News

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Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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