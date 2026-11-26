Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $29,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Schuylkill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 83.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $486.00 to $470.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $538.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Up 1.8%

HUBB opened at $429.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $449.77 and its 200 day moving average is $482.68. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $401.54 and a fifty-two week high of $565.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Hubbell's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a manufacturer of electrical and utility products serving customers in the energy, industrial, commercial and residential markets. Its products help support the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, as well as the installation and use of electrical systems. The company's Utility Solutions business makes products such as connectors, insulators, arresters and other equipment used in electric utility networks. Its Electrical Solutions business supplies wiring devices, lighting and controls, enclosures and related products for buildings and industrial applications.

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