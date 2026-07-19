Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,916 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for about 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.10% of Hubbell worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 1.5%

Hubbell stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $565.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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