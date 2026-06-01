HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of HubSpot worth $388,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 255,923 shares of the software maker's stock worth $102,702,000 after buying an additional 42,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $221.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $621.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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