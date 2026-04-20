Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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