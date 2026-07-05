Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,994 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $214,557,000 after purchasing an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 143,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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