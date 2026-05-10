Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP Stake Decreased by Divco West Real Estate Services LLC

Divco West Real Estate Services LLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,147,783 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up 2.2% of Divco West Real Estate Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Divco West Real Estate Services LLC owned 0.35% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,054,000 after buying an additional 8,646,463 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18,343.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,571,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 5,541,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 657.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,617,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 4,875,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,133,000 after buying an additional 4,815,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.20 to $13.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hudson Pacific Properties this week:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $10.94 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $593.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

Further Reading

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