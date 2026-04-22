Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 357.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $388.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $397.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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