Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 106,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.86% of Humana worth $3,652,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Humana by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,151,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $707,670,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $531,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humana by 161.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $446,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,989 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $324,870,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 3.0%

HUM stock opened at $230.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.31. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.09.

View Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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