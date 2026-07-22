Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,183 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 55,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Humana worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 114.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $358.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.Humana's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

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Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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