Humana Inc. $HUM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Humana were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,658 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $446,911,000 after buying an additional 1,060,767 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $34,212,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.09.

Get Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:HUM opened at $230.32 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.31. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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