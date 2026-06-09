Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,320 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $675,572,000 after buying an additional 1,981,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $379,098,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,622 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $278,272,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 901,140 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $259,447,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,268 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $192,977,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.04 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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