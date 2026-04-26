Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

HD stock opened at $335.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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