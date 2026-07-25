Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Huntsman worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio is presently -18.23%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

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