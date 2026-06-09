Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,308 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of Hyatt Hotels worth $51,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.3%

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $193.74 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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