Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 246.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock worth $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,517,000 after buying an additional 296,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6%

H stock opened at $189.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.14.

Read Our Latest Report on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here