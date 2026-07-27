Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Stock Holdings Increased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 250.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -534.29 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $206.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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