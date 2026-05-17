iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $939.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $997.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here