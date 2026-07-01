iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,615 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.8% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $56,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.6% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $433.33 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $320.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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