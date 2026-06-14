Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,524 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Ichor worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 497.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 807,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 61.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 478,952 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Stock Up 3.3%

ICHR stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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