Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,397 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Ichor worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ichor by 607.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.87. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $818,694.75. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here