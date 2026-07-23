Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 34,000 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Ball were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,429,000 after acquiring an additional 999,690 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock worth $382,742,000 after purchasing an additional 266,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ball by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,057,000 after purchasing an additional 922,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 602,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.85.

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Ball Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $68.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Ball's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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